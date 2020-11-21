Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEU. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.24).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,120.8% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 359,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 329,854 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth $770,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 517.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 42.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth $126,000.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment supplies various components of nuclear fuel to utilities. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrus Energy (LEU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.