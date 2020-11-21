Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) versus Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Head to Head Survey

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) and Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centrus Energy and Applied Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $209.70 million 0.55 -$16.50 million ($2.54) -4.11 Applied Minerals $490,000.00 2.80 -$5.97 million N/A N/A

Applied Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centrus Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and Applied Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 22.41% -19.27% 13.95% Applied Minerals -495.77% N/A -275.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Centrus Energy and Applied Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Applied Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centrus Energy presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.99%. Given Centrus Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Centrus Energy is more favorable than Applied Minerals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Centrus Energy has a beta of 3.61, indicating that its stock price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Minerals has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Applied Minerals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Its LEU is a component that is used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE. The company also provides natural iron oxide-based products for the pigmentary and technical application markets under the trade name AMIRON. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through agents and distributors. The company was formerly known as Atlas Mining Company and changed its name to Applied Minerals, Inc. in October 2009. Applied Minerals, Inc. was founded in 1924 is based in Brooklyn, New York.

