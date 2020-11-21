Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Cerner worth $26,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 297.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 19,998 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,709,000 after acquiring an additional 86,253 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC grew its position in Cerner by 607.7% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 226,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 194,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Cerner by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,486 shares of company stock worth $5,047,431. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $73.25 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

