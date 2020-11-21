CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CEVA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital raised their price target on CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. CEVA has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $855.74 million, a PE ratio of 3,846.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CEVA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

