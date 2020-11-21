C&F Financial Co. (CFFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th.

C&F Financial has raised its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $40.45 on Friday. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $147.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.43.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

