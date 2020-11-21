CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Update

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the October 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS CNFN opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05. CFN Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.11.

Get CFN Enterprises alerts:

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises Inc, a digital media and e-commerce company, owns and operates CFN Media, the media network for the legal cannabis, CBD, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.