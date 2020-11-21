Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CHPRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Champion Iron from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Champion Iron from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Champion Iron in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Champion Iron in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.15.

Shares of CHPRF opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

