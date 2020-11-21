Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CAY stock opened at GBX 276.60 ($3.61) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 242.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 253.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $116.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 350 ($4.57).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.99) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) in a report on Thursday.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

