Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Set at C$9.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.67.

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$4.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.21. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$3.26 and a 12-month high of C$11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

