Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Set at C$9.00 by Raymond James

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.67.

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$4.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.21. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$3.26 and a 12-month high of C$11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

