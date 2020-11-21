Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $95.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist cut shares of Chevron to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.28.

Chevron stock opened at $85.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.07. Chevron has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

