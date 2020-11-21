Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. B. Riley currently has $1.50 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.21.

NYSE:CHS opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $203.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,378,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 966,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,129,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 796,222 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth approximately $6,344,000. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 125.0% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,456,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 208,532 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

