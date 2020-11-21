China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Trading Down 5.9%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 688,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 992,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Xiangtai Food stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of China Xiangtai Food at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

