Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,565,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 36.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,678,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. BTIG Research raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.95.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,292.57 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,384.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,284.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,163.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 154.61, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.