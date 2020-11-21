Chronologic (DAY) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 28.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 25% lower against the dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $188,455.36 and $551.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00028905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00158419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.98 or 0.00963992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00176799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00095413 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00358960 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,377,843 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,963 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

