Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Raised to $14.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research raised Cinemark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.42.

NYSE:CNK opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.00. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cinemark by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cinemark by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Cinemark by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

