CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00.

CIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut CIT Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.63.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CIT Group will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CIT Group by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in CIT Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CIT Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.