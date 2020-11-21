Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target to $6.00

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Antero Midstream from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 3.59.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.25%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $60,881.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,817.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $46,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

