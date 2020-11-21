Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $145.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $132.50 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LPLA. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.18.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial stock opened at $90.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average is $78.28.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $167,101.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,189,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,256 shares of company stock worth $1,088,947. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,322,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,048,000 after acquiring an additional 155,238 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,194,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,869,000 after purchasing an additional 268,025 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 896,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,295,000 after purchasing an additional 73,064 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,503,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.