Claymore Hits Market Cap of $1,562.00 (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Claymore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Claymore has a market cap of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00028413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00157057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.23 or 0.00940697 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00175279 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00094921 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00359723 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001497 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken . The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com . Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

