Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.56.

NET stock opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.64 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 450,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $29,440,831.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $1,996,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,277,047 shares of company stock worth $71,496,617. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,102,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Cloudflare by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,394,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 31,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cloudflare by 118,591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 592,958 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

