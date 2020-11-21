Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Maxim Group

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CODX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.
Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $313.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of -2.91.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 525,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 115.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 87,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
