Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Maxim Group

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CODX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $313.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of -2.91.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 135.45% and a net margin of 53.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 525,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 115.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 87,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.