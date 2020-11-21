Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) PT Lowered to $29.00

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Co-Diagnostics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Co-Diagnostics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of CODX stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The company has a market cap of $313.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of -2.91.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 135.45% and a net margin of 53.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.