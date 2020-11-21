Comparing FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) & Aradigm (OTCMKTS:ARDMQ)

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) and Aradigm (OTCMKTS:ARDMQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get FONAR alerts:

This table compares FONAR and Aradigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR 9.07% 6.22% 4.51% Aradigm N/A N/A N/A

This table compares FONAR and Aradigm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR $85.69 million 1.52 $8.24 million N/A N/A Aradigm $14.47 million 0.05 -$10.70 million N/A N/A

FONAR has higher revenue and earnings than Aradigm.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of FONAR shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of FONAR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Aradigm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FONAR and Aradigm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FONAR 0 0 0 0 N/A Aradigm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

FONAR has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aradigm has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FONAR beats Aradigm on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FONAR

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment. It provides Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. The company offers non-medical management, including administrative services, billing and collection services, credentialing services, contract negotiations, compliance consulting, purchasing IT services, hiring, conducting interviews, training, supervision and management of non-medical personnel, storage of medical records, office space, equipment, repair maintenance services, accounting, assistance with compliance matters and the development and implementation of practice growth and marketing strategies. The company owns and operates four diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 35 MRI scanning facilities, including 22 facilities located in New York and 13 situated in Florida. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

About Aradigm

Aradigm Corp. is a leading developer of advanced pulmonary drug delivery systems for the treatment of systemic conditions as well as lung diseases. Their hand-held AERx platform is being designed for the rapid and reproducible delivery of a wide range of pharmaceutical drugs and biotech compounds via the lung.

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.