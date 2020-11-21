Comparing Lennar (NYSE:LEN) & Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

81.6% of Lennar shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Lennar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yue Yuen Industrial and Lennar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yue Yuen Industrial N/A N/A N/A Lennar 9.97% 13.35% 7.54%

Dividends

Yue Yuen Industrial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Lennar pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lennar pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lennar has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yue Yuen Industrial and Lennar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yue Yuen Industrial $10.11 billion 0.33 $300.55 million N/A N/A Lennar $22.26 billion 1.06 $1.85 billion $5.74 13.20

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than Yue Yuen Industrial.

Risk & Volatility

Yue Yuen Industrial has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennar has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and Lennar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yue Yuen Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A Lennar 0 7 12 0 2.63

Lennar has a consensus price target of $80.71, indicating a potential upside of 6.53%. Given Lennar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lennar is more favorable than Yue Yuen Industrial.

Summary

Lennar beats Yue Yuen Industrial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of leather products, apparels, and sports sandals, as well as soles, components, and others; distribution of licensed products; and property leasing and management activities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Pou Chen Corporation.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land. It primarily sells single-family attached and detached homes in communities targeted to first-time homebuyers, move-up homebuyers, active adult homebuyers, and luxury homebuyers. The company also offers mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others. In addition, it is involved in the fund investment activity; and originating and selling into securitizations commercial mortgage loans. Further, the company develops, constructs, and manages multifamily rental properties. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.