Comparing TCF Financial (TCF) & Its Competitors

TCF Financial (NASDAQ: TCF) is one of 167 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare TCF Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

TCF Financial has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCF Financial’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

TCF Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. TCF Financial pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 31.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. TCF Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares TCF Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCF Financial 8.67% 8.38% 0.97% TCF Financial Competitors 15.09% 8.37% 0.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of TCF Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of TCF Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TCF Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCF Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 TCF Financial Competitors 2760 7822 6298 337 2.24

TCF Financial currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.30%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 3.25%. Given TCF Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TCF Financial is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TCF Financial and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TCF Financial $2.05 billion $295.47 million 8.38 TCF Financial Competitors $7.47 billion $1.56 billion 10.15

TCF Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TCF Financial. TCF Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TCF Financial beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers investment management and custodial, trust, and financial and estate planning services; retirement planning and employee benefit programs; and cash management, international trade finance, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services, as well as sells investment products, such as annuity products and mutual funds. Further, it provides treasury services comprising investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks; check cashing and remittance services; lines of credit, letters of credit, and capital market products; and credit and debit cards. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 520 branches, including 396 traditional branches, 121 supermarket branches, and three campus branches located in Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota; and 1,099 ATMs. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

