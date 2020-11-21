Comparing WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A OptimizeRx -23.79% -14.44% -11.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and OptimizeRx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A OptimizeRx $24.60 million 13.78 -$3.14 million ($0.19) -118.05

WhereverTV Broadcasting has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OptimizeRx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for WhereverTV Broadcasting and OptimizeRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimizeRx 0 0 4 0 3.00

OptimizeRx has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 48.61%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Summary

WhereverTV Broadcasting beats OptimizeRx on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service via an over the top service platform worldwide. The company downlinks, encodes, and broadcasts encrypted linear television programming via its proprietary distribution platform to connected televisions, Blu-ray players, set top boxes, tablet PCs, laptops, and smartphones. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and clinical messaging services. The company's products and applications also comprise brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. In addition, it operates cloud based Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence and care coordination; and HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform that allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. Further, the company offers patient programs with treatment and affordability information, lifestyle and condition trackers, Internet device connectivity, forms, and surveys. OptimizeRx Corporation is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

