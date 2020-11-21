Comparing Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Yamana Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Alexco Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Yamana Gold and Alexco Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold 7.77% 5.42% 3.19% Alexco Resource -257.11% -9.67% -8.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Yamana Gold and Alexco Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 1 4 7 0 2.50 Alexco Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yamana Gold presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.79%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Alexco Resource.

Risk & Volatility

Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexco Resource has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yamana Gold and Alexco Resource’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.61 billion 3.14 $225.60 million $0.13 40.92 Alexco Resource $22.01 million 15.07 -$6.72 million ($0.06) -40.33

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Alexco Resource. Alexco Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Alexco Resource on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc., a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

