Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Compass Minerals International has raised its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:CMP opened at $61.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.68. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

