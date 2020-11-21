Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Compass Minerals International has increased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

CMP stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.