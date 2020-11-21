Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $56.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CXO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stephens downgraded Concho Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut Concho Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.37.

CXO stock opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.83. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 53.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 7.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 427.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,434 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 593.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 82,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 70,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Concho Resources by 30.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

