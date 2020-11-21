ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist raised ConocoPhillips to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.46.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after buying an additional 151,859 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after buying an additional 1,504,864 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after buying an additional 5,142,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $497,484,000 after buying an additional 702,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

