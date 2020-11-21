Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of CNSL opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

