Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $209.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STZ. Atlantic Securities cut Constellation Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Constellation Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.90.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $200.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $208.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 245.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

