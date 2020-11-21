Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.90.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ opened at $200.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.12. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $208.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.