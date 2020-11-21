Contrasting Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Vroom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casey’s General Stores 3.45% 18.25% 7.55% Vroom N/A N/A N/A

83.5% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Vroom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Casey’s General Stores and Vroom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casey’s General Stores 1 3 6 0 2.50 Vroom 2 1 10 0 2.62

Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus price target of $200.78, suggesting a potential upside of 12.17%. Vroom has a consensus price target of $62.33, suggesting a potential upside of 70.87%. Given Vroom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vroom is more favorable than Casey’s General Stores.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Vroom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casey’s General Stores $9.18 billion 0.72 $263.85 million $7.10 25.21 Vroom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Vroom.

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats Vroom on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items. Its stores also provide fuel for sale on a self-service basis. In addition, the company operates two stores under the Tobacco City name primarily selling tobacco and nicotine products; one liquor stores; and one grocery store. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 2,207 convenience stores in 16 states in the Midwest. Casey's General Stores, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

