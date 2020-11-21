Contrasting Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) and Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Boyd Gaming and Earthworks Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Gaming 0 3 12 0 2.80 Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $36.44, indicating a potential downside of 2.96%. Given Boyd Gaming’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boyd Gaming is more favorable than Earthworks Entertainment.

Risk and Volatility

Boyd Gaming has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boyd Gaming and Earthworks Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Gaming $3.33 billion 1.26 $157.64 million $1.79 20.98 Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Boyd Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Earthworks Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Gaming and Earthworks Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Gaming -2.71% -1.09% -0.17% Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Boyd Gaming beats Earthworks Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Earthworks Entertainment Company Profile

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform market categories, including television, home video, merchandise licensing, electronic and video games, and book and music publishing. The company also forms teaming agreements with outside companies for the co-operative marketing of entertainment properties. Earthworks Entertainment owns marketing rights to nine family-oriented entertainment properties, which include Z-Force, an action adventure property; Nine Dog Christmas, a music-driven holiday property; Big Dogs, the big attitude character brand; Little Suzy's Zoo, the preschool and baby character brand; Corneil & Bernie; The Plonsters, the clay animation television series; The Little Reindeer, an animated Christmas special; 64 Zoo Lane, the animated children's series; and Kiddo the Super Truck, a theatrical quality computer animated property. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Addison, Texas.

