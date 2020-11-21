Contrasting Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) & SAExploration (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ)

SAExploration (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ) and Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

SAExploration has a beta of 3.48, suggesting that its stock price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pgs Asa has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SAExploration and Pgs Asa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration $255.23 million 0.01 -$25.19 million N/A N/A Pgs Asa $930.80 million 0.17 -$71.70 million N/A N/A

SAExploration has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pgs Asa.

Profitability

This table compares SAExploration and Pgs Asa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration -7.70% N/A -13.88% Pgs Asa -22.54% -16.53% -4.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of SAExploration shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of SAExploration shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SAExploration and Pgs Asa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAExploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Pgs Asa 3 3 1 0 1.71

Summary

SAExploration beats Pgs Asa on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAExploration

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. provides seismic data acquisition, logistical support, and processing services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa. The company's seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp, survey and drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing. It acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. The company operates crews that are supported by approximately 160,000 owned land channels of seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. It serves integrated oil companies, national oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 27, 2020, SAExploration Holdings, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Pgs Asa

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and changed its name to PGS ASA in May 2019. PGS ASA was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

