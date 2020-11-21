Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Contura Energy Inc. is a mining company. The Company supplies metallurgical and thermal coal to generate power. It operates primarily in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Contura Energy Inc. is based in Bristol, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Contura Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Contura Energy stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. Contura Energy has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $10.26.

Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $400.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Contura Energy by 61.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 187,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Contura Energy during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Contura Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,372,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Contura Energy during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Contura Energy by 45.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter.

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

