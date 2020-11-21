Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) PT Raised to $24.00

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crawford United’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRAWA. ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford United from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crawford United from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Crawford United alerts:

OTCMKTS CRAWA opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Crawford United has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $66.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Crawford United had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Crawford United will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.