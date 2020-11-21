Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $106.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus raised shares of Apple to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.70.

AAPL stock opened at $117.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,994.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.03.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 828,974 shares of company stock worth $196,862,482 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

