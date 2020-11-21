Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $106.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus raised shares of Apple to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.70.

AAPL stock opened at $117.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,994.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.03.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 828,974 shares of company stock worth $196,862,482 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Analyst Recommendations for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit