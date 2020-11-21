Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of PD stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. PagerDuty has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $37.24.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $1,545,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $385,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,977 shares of company stock valued at $7,737,617. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

