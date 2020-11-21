Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

CCAP opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $378.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 470.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 126,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $833,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

