Critical Comparison: Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) & CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD)

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) and CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Odonate Therapeutics and CorMedix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$111.82 million ($4.05) -3.51 CorMedix $280,000.00 831.99 -$16.43 million ($0.89) -8.15

CorMedix has higher revenue and earnings than Odonate Therapeutics. CorMedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Odonate Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Odonate Therapeutics has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorMedix has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of CorMedix shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of CorMedix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Odonate Therapeutics and CorMedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics N/A -85.75% -71.45% CorMedix -10,214.42% -86.52% -70.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Odonate Therapeutics and CorMedix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics 1 0 2 0 2.33 CorMedix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Odonate Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.04%. Given Odonate Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Odonate Therapeutics is more favorable than CorMedix.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics beats CorMedix on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

