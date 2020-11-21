Critical Comparison: Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and QuantRx Biomedical (OTCMKTS:QTXB)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and QuantRx Biomedical (OTCMKTS:QTXB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pro-Dex and QuantRx Biomedical.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A QuantRx Biomedical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuantRx Biomedical has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pro-Dex and QuantRx Biomedical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $34.83 million 4.17 $6.11 million N/A N/A QuantRx Biomedical N/A N/A -$620,000.00 N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than QuantRx Biomedical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of QuantRx Biomedical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and QuantRx Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 17.55% 34.17% 21.07% QuantRx Biomedical N/A N/A -300.80%

Summary

Pro-Dex beats QuantRx Biomedical on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

QuantRx Biomedical Company Profile

QuantRx Biomedical Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of patented miniform pads (PADs) and PAD based over-the-counter products in the United States. It is also developing genomic diagnostics for the laboratory market based on its lateral flow patents, including RapidSense technology, a one-step lateral flow test. The company's PAD products are used for the treatment of hemorrhoids, minor vaginal infection, urinary incontinence, general catamenial uses, and other medical needs. Its products include InSync, a feminine hygienic interlabial pad; Unique miniform, which is available as a treated pad for the temporary relief of the itch and discomfort associated with hemorrhoids and minor vaginal infection, as well as an untreated pad, for the daily protection of light urinary, vaginal, or anal leakage; and other treated miniform products. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

