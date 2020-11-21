Critical Contrast: Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) versus Image Chain Group (OTCMKTS:ICGL)

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) and Image Chain Group (OTCMKTS:ICGL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pacific Ethanol and Image Chain Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ethanol 0 0 2 0 3.00 Image Chain Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pacific Ethanol currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 179.66%. Given Pacific Ethanol’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pacific Ethanol is more favorable than Image Chain Group.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Ethanol and Image Chain Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ethanol -6.30% -21.49% -8.39% Image Chain Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Ethanol has a beta of 3.48, meaning that its stock price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Image Chain Group has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Ethanol and Image Chain Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ethanol $1.42 billion 0.28 -$88.95 million ($1.40) -4.21 Image Chain Group $1.36 million 37.77 -$2.92 million N/A N/A

Image Chain Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Ethanol.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Pacific Ethanol shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Pacific Ethanol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pacific Ethanol beats Image Chain Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties. The company also offers ethanol transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; distillers grains and other feed co-products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company owns and operates nine ethanol production facilities, including four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho; and five plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois and Nebraska. Pacific Ethanol, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Image Chain Group Company Profile

Image Chain Group Limited, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in producing, marketing, and selling tea polyphenol products. The company is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

