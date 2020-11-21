Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.75.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. Crocs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $61.73.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,314 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Crocs by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.