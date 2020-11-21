Crown (CRW) Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $3,056.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,670.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.01 or 0.01537255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00106863 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.77 or 0.00384434 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006627 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 25,980,370 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

