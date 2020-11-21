CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CureVac in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Get CureVac alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. CureVac has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $85.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.