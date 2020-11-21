CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CureVac in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. CureVac has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $85.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit