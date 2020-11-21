DA Davidson Trims The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Target Price to $295.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.79 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.06.

NYSE:HD opened at $269.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.68. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $290.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

