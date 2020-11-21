Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAI. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €52.06 ($61.25).

ETR DAI opened at €55.52 ($65.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion and a PE ratio of 1,898.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Daimler AG has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1-year high of €53.45 ($62.88).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

